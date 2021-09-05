Doctors concerned new abortion law puts patient confidentiality at risk

The battle over reproductive rights continues in Texas.

Last week, Planned Parenthood won a court battle to protect its employees from lawsuits part of Senate Bill 8, the new Texas law allowing private citizens to sue anyone who helps with unlawful abortion. But other doctors not associated with PP fear the law will interfere with how they treat patients.

Dr. Linda Villarreal, president of the Texas Medical Association, says SB8 looms over her and other doctors, now that anyone can sue someone else that could be providing a medical consultation for or helping someone get an abortion.

Villarreal says that creates a dangerous situation between any doctor and their patient.

"If we open the door to this one," Villarreal said. "What other medical procedures will now be criminalized?"

Watch the video above for the full story.