Donna council members fire city attorney

Donna city leaders voted to fire city attorney Robert Salinas during a Monday special meeting.

Salinas was fired a week after a temporary restraining order that blocked place three and four council members Ernesto Lugo and Oscar Gonzales from voting on Salinas’ employment was dissolved.

The TRO was dissolved after a judge ruled that the TRO case should be transferred to district court.

During the meeting, city council members Joey Garza said he lost trust in Salinas.

The TRO also restricted Lugo and Gonzales from voting on the employment status of Donna City Manager Carlos Yerena.

Dennis Ramirez will take over as interim city attorney.

