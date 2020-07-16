Donna ISD Has No Plans To Change Donna High Mascot Name and Logo

DONNA - Despite the retiring of the name and logo of the Washington NFL franchise on Monday, Donna ISD, whose high school shares that mascot name and logo, will not be making a similar change.

The district released a statement on Monday saying while they are aware of such changes in Washington and elsewhere both this week and in recent years, they feel their communication with local native american groups places them in a different situation in regards to the name.

"For nearly 100 years, the Donna ISD community has taken pride in our Donna Redskin tradition which we hold with tremendous honor," the district said in a statement.

"Generations of alumni have deep abiding respect for the tradition and the community it represents. While we are cognizant of the controversy that exists around using Native Americans as a mascot, the Donna ISD community had reached out to a local tribe in past years for its valued opinion and support in the positive portrayal of Native Americans."

While the statement indicated that they would not be making a change now, they did not fully close the book on the issue.

The statement concludes, "If there comes a time when we need to revisit the name, we will seek input from our community. However, because of the COVID-19 situation, we are focusing on developing a plan for a safe and successful 2020-2021 school year."

Other high schools across the country have elected to make changes in recent years. On Monday the Paw Paw school board in Michigan voted to remove the Redskins name from their high school effective at the end of their school year. Lamar High School in Houston change their name from Redskins to Texans back in 2014.