Donna ISD to hold COVID-19 community vaccine clinic
The Donna Independent School District, in collaboration with HEB, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of Donna, will host a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic this week.
The clinic, set for Wednesday, April 7, will distribute single dosages of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Donna High School – located at East, 2301 Wood Ave. in Donna.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Vaccine hub Raymondville ISD, pushes COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Willacy County
-
Biden admin. opens new immigration facility for unaccompanied children in Donna
-
'Completely unacceptable': Students face technical problems on first day of STAAR testing
-
Former healthcare worker denied rental assistance
-
McAllen debuting dinosaurs and dragons exhibit next week