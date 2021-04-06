Donna ISD to hold COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

The Donna Independent School District, in collaboration with HEB, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of Donna, will host a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic this week.

The clinic, set for Wednesday, April 7, will distribute single dosages of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Donna High School – located at East, 2301 Wood Ave. in Donna.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.