Donna man arrested after stolen vehicle, catalytic convertors found at residence
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for his involvement in recent auto thefts in Donna.
The sheriff's office said 35-year-old Victor Manuel Avila, of Donna, was arrested after executing a search warrant at a residence on the 17000 block of J. Bar Drive in rural Donna.
Investigators found one stolen vehicle and two catalytic convertors at the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
Avila and a woman were detained for questions, but the woman was later released and Avila was placed under arrest.
Avila was arraigned on a theft charge and issued a $3,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Jail.
