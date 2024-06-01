Donna man sentenced to 30 years after attacking wife with machete

A 48-year-old Donna man was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he was seen attacking his wife with a machete, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Ever Loera pleaded guilty on May 16 to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member in connection with the assault, a Friday news release stated.

Loera was arrested on Oct. 1, 2023 after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the assault at a residence in Donna.

According to the news release, a deputy walked in on Loera holding a machete and standing over his wife.

“The Deputy rushed over to Loera while ordering him to drop the machete, and then observed Loera swing the machete multiple times, hitting Ms. Rosales on her arm, neck, and face area,” the news release stated. “Loera then threw the machete down to the ground and was immediately detained.”

The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the news release added.

“The DA’s Office takes special interest in cases that involve horrific acts of violence, especially against one’s own family members,” Palacios said in the news release. “We will continue to seek tough penalties, in accordance with the laws, to bring justice for victims and to provide a safer community.”