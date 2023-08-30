Donna man sentenced to 40 years in prison after confessing to fatal February 2021 stabbing

A 38-year-old Donna man who pled guilty to murder was sentenced to 40 years in prison, court records show.

Moises Peña Herrera admitted to stabbing a 65-year-old woman in San Juan to death when he was arrested over two years ago.

The body of Rosalinda Garcia was found on Feb. 25, 2021 at the 1200 block of East Texas Avenue.

Herrera was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death the following month. Police said that’s when Herrera confessed to stabbing Garcia.

Police didn’t release a motive in the crime, and the indictment against Herrera didn’t provide one either.

Records show Herrera was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 10 years for the tampering charge. Both sentences will be served concurrently, and Herrera is receiving jail credit for the 906 days he spent in custody.