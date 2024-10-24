Donna police chief: Former city employee strikes woman with his vehicle near polling site

A former Donna city employee was involved in an auto-pedestrian accident on Thursday.

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, Daniel Rocha, a former employee with the Public Works Department, was driving when he struck a woman.

The accident happened at around 10:30 a.m. at Amigos Del Valle, within 100 feet of a polling site.

Court records showed that Rocha was arrested on October 22 after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of cocaine.

Rocha was arrested and charged with possession and tampering with evidence after he tried to destroy the drugs, according to Guerrero. Rocha was fired the following morning.

Donna police are investigating the auto-pedestrian accident and are looking to see if Rocha will face any charges.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.