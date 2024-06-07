Donna police: Teen killed in shooting, investigation underway
The Donna Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old male died following a Friday morning shooting, according to a news release.
Donna police officers responded to the Meza Vista apartment complex — located at the 1300 block of S. Salinas Boulevard — Friday at around 4:07 a.m. where they discovered the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The unidentified teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the release added.
Two male subject were taken to police for questioning, according to the release. The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed so far, police added.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
