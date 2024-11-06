Donna special election sees new councilmember in the lead, unofficial early voting results show

Voters in Donna are electing two city council members as part of a special election.

Incumbent Donna Place 2 Councilmember Joey Garza is facing a challenge by Art Mendoza. Incumbent Donna Place 4 Councilmember Oscar Gonzales is facing challenger Manuel “Manny” Moreno.

Unofficial early voting results show Garza is leading with over 52% of the vote.

In the place four race, Moreno is in the lead with nearly 57% of the vote.

The special election was called after Moreno filed a petition with the 13th Court of Appeals to hold the election.

RELATED STORY: Appeals court directs city of Donna to hold regular election

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

Click here for more Election Day coverage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.