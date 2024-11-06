Donna special election sees new councilmember in the lead, unofficial early voting results show
Voters in Donna are electing two city council members as part of a special election.
Incumbent Donna Place 2 Councilmember Joey Garza is facing a challenge by Art Mendoza. Incumbent Donna Place 4 Councilmember Oscar Gonzales is facing challenger Manuel “Manny” Moreno.
Unofficial early voting results show Garza is leading with over 52% of the vote.
In the place four race, Moreno is in the lead with nearly 57% of the vote.
The special election was called after Moreno filed a petition with the 13th Court of Appeals to hold the election.
RELATED STORY: Appeals court directs city of Donna to hold regular election
All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.
Click here for more Election Day coverage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
