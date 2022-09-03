Donna Walmart evacuated due to report of bomb threat, police say

The Donna Police Department is urging the public to avoid the city’s Walmart after evacuating the building due to a bomb threat, the agency said Saturday evening.

Police evacuated location and closed the parking lot entrance of the building, located at 900 N D Salinas Blvd. after police received the report, according to department spokesman Adrian Hooks.

The McAllen Bomb Squad was called in to sweep the building after it was evacuated. Investigators remain at the scene, Hooks added.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. We’ll keep you posted.