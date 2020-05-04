Donna woman killed in Cameron County two-vehicle crash

Law enforcement officials conducting a preliminary investigation on deadly two-vehicle crash in Cameron County. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Public Safety)

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Cameron County. It happened over the weekend.

At 7:37 p.m. Saturday, officials say a Toyota pickup was towing a boat, traveling south on FM 1847, when the driver was distracted, missing a stop sign and slammed into a Ford pickup traveling east on FM 106.

A passenger of the Ford vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 69-year-old Juana Garza Galvan from Donna.

State troopers suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly crash. No word on the condition of the drivers involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Correction: The story had incorrectly stated the Donna woman who died in the crash was the driver. It now reflects she was a passenger in the Ford pickup, as stated by officials.