Dorados Returning To Valley

3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 January 14, 2019 10:26 PM January 14, 2019 in Sports

HIDALGO - The Rio Grande Valley Dorados are making a return to the Valley sports scene. The new franchise under the direction of GM/head coach Bennie King will be a part of the new International Arena Football League. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

