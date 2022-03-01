Dorados Returning To Valley
HIDALGO - The Rio Grande Valley Dorados are making a return to the Valley sports scene. The new franchise under the direction of GM/head coach Bennie King will be a part of the new International Arena Football League. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
