DPS assisting Escobares police in deadly crash investigation involving Border Patrol unit

The Escobares Police Department continues piecing together a deadly crash they said happened when an on-duty Border Patrol agent struck and killed an elderly man with his unit.

The crash happened on Christmas Eve at around 11:30 p.m. near U.S Expressway 83 and FM 649.

On Thursday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were at the scene recreating the crash to piece together how the accident happened, and to determine if the agent was at fault.

“If the agent was speeding, if there's any skid marks, and to fully identify the nature of the crash,” Escobares police spokesman Officer Jesse Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the Border Patrol agent — who police have yet to identify — stayed at the scene, but still has not talked to police.

According to Alvarez, when police arrived at the scene on Tuesday, the agent had an attorney and union representative on the phone.

Residents in the area said this is not the first time someone has been killed there, and said it’s not safe for pedestrians.

“[Cars] go 50, 55 miles, and it's a [speed limit] of 30 miles,” Escobares resident Carmen Rosa said told Channel 5 News “We've been after them to put some lighting on the bridge."

Rosa said she’s lived near the bridge where the deadly crash occurred for over 60 years. Between speeding, lack of lighting and no space to walk, Rosa said the area is known to be dangerous to pedestrians.

The Escobares Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News that there have been several accidents there over the years. Alvarez said the city is working to make it a safer area.

“The city is actually working on it to see if we can get some more lighting and more funding to help out in that area," Alvarez said.

So far, police have not identified the victim.

The unidentified Border Patrol agent is not currently facing any charges.

Channel 5 News reached out to Border Patrol to ask if the agent would face any consequences. The agency said they would not comment while the investigation is still open.

