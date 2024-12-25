Escobares police investigate deadly accident involving Border Patrol agent

An on-duty Border Patrol agent hit and killed an elderly man while driving in his marked unit in Escobares Tuesday night, according to the Escobares Police Department.

Public Information Officer Julian Alvarez said the accident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Expressway 83 near FM 649.

It is unclear what led to the accident, and the victim has not been identified.

Alvarez said the agent stayed on the scene, but has not spoken to police. No charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.