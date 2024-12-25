Escobares police investigate deadly accident involving Border Patrol agent
An on-duty Border Patrol agent hit and killed an elderly man while driving in his marked unit in Escobares Tuesday night, according to the Escobares Police Department.
Public Information Officer Julian Alvarez said the accident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Expressway 83 near FM 649.
It is unclear what led to the accident, and the victim has not been identified.
Alvarez said the agent stayed on the scene, but has not spoken to police. No charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Mission police give tips to prevent thefts after the holidays
-
Fireworks ban in effect in Starr County amid dry conditions
-
Prescription Health: Salvage Hifu: Saving the prostate after recurrence
-
Teen gives out gifts to South Texas Health System Children's patients
-
Rio Grande City to test water after major pipe burst
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball