DPS: Brownsville man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

7 hours 4 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2024 Jun 2, 2024 June 02, 2024 12:05 PM June 02, 2024 in News - Local
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 31-year-old man died following an early Sunday morning crash.

The crash occurred on Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. on FM 802 west of Vermillion Avenue in Cameron County, according to a news release.

According to DPS, an investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on FM 802 collided with a male pedestrian who attempted to cross the road in a “a non-designated highway area.”

The pedestrian, identified as Gabriel Arenas Ibarra, died at the scene.

The driver stopped to render aid and called 911, the release added.

