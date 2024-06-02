DPS: Brownsville man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 31-year-old man died following an early Sunday morning crash.

The crash occurred on Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. on FM 802 west of Vermillion Avenue in Cameron County, according to a news release.

According to DPS, an investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on FM 802 collided with a male pedestrian who attempted to cross the road in a “a non-designated highway area.”

The pedestrian, identified as Gabriel Arenas Ibarra, died at the scene.

The driver stopped to render aid and called 911, the release added.