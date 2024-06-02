DPS: Brownsville man killed in auto-pedestrian crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 31-year-old man died following an early Sunday morning crash.
The crash occurred on Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. on FM 802 west of Vermillion Avenue in Cameron County, according to a news release.
According to DPS, an investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on FM 802 collided with a male pedestrian who attempted to cross the road in a “a non-designated highway area.”
The pedestrian, identified as Gabriel Arenas Ibarra, died at the scene.
The driver stopped to render aid and called 911, the release added.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT preparing for hurricane season with evacuation exercise
-
DHR Health creating wheelchair basketball league
-
McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway
-
Police investigating shooting near UTRGV Brownsville campus
-
Lane closures underway in Brownsville for TxDOT evacuation exercise
Sports Video
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship