DPS: Driver killed in fiery San Benito crash

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a one-vehicle crash in San Benito killed one man.

The crash happened Friday at around 9:03 p.m. on Green Valley Farms Street and Crab Hole Lane, DPS said in a news release.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed a Mercedes passenger car driven by 30-year-old Eriberto Montanez was traveling southbound on Green Valley Farms Street at a “high rate of speed” when it veered off the roadway and struck a ditch before becoming “fully engulfed in flames.”

A good Samaritan pulled Montanez out of the fiery vehicle, but the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, DPS said.

Montanez was the only person in the vehicle, DPS said.