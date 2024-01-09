DPS investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened Monday at around 9:52 p.m. on State Highway 107 west of North Sharp Road in Edinburg.

DPS said preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, driven by a female, was traveling westbound in the inside lane on SH 107.

DPS said a male pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Jaime Medina, "failed to yield the right of way" and walked across the roadway in front of the Mitsubishi, causing the vehicle to hit him. The driver did stop to render aid.

Medina died at the scene from his injuries, and DPS continues to investigate the crash.