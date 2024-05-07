DPS: Man dies following weekend crash in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, killing one man.

Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the accident happened on Wisconsin Road, west of FM 907 in Edinburg at around 1 a.m. on May 5.

She said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was stationary on Wisconsin Road and one man was lying on the trunk of the vehicle. No other occupants were inside.

A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a male driver, was traveling eastbound on Wisconsin Road when it rear-ended the Ford.

Hernandez said the man lying on the Ford went airborne and the vehicle veered off the road into an open field where it came to a complete stop.

The unidentified man was taken to DHR at Renaissance in Edinburg with life-threatening injuries. He died on Monday.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was discharged later that morning.

The crash remains under investigation.