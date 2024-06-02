DPS: McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway

A McAllen man is behind bars following a wrong-way crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway that killed a woman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hugo Ernesto Lara, 48, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the crash that happened Sunday at around 1:45 a.m., according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

According to the news release, Lara was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of the causeway when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Mariah Desiree Enriquez of Edinburg.

Enriquez died at the scene, the release added.

Lara is in custody at the Cameron County jail pending his arraignment.

The investigation into the crash continues.