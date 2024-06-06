DPS: One female dead in rollover accident north of Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle rollover north of Edinburg that left one female dead.
San Carlos resident 20-year-old Maria Lizbeth Nava died as a result of the crash, according to a DPS news release.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the accident occurred Thursday at around 9:50 a.m. on U.S. 281 south of Los Venados.
Hernandez said a preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram, occupied by one male driver and two female passengers, was traveling northbound when the Dodge sustained a tire blow-out.
The vehicle veered off the roadway onto a bar ditch, where it rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
Hernandez said the driver and one female passenger were taken to DHR Health in Edinburg, where they remain in critical but stable conditions.
Nava died at the scene from her injuries.
The identities of the occupants have not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.
