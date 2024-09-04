DPS: Two hospitalized in rollover crash near Sebastian

KRGV photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

Two people were hospitalized Monday following a rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported the one-vehicle crash at around 5 p.m. Monday, and said in a social media post a vehicle rolled over on the northbound lanes of the flood way south of Sebastian.

According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver and their passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Hernandez added.

Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.