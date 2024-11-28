Drainage improvement project underway near Edinburg

Help is on the way for the people living near Benito Ramirez and Cesar Chavez roads near the city of Edinburg.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is working on a drainage improvement project in the area that will widen some pipes to push more water out of neighborhoods.

“It will also widen ditches, it's gonna have regrading of the ditches, there are sections that will go underground with piping,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

Torres said the project will benefit more than 880 homes, and about 3,000 people in the area.

“Projects such as this, we need to take advantage of,” Torres said.

The drainage project is expected to be completed in two phases. Phase one has a $1.3 million price tag that is covered with grants from the American Rescue Plan act.

“We still don't have quite a price tag on [phase two], we are still acquiring the right of way,” Torres said.

About six parcels of right of way are still needed for phase two, but homeowners will not be asked to move.

Phase one is expected to be completed in about eight months.

Watch the video above for the full story.