Drainage project may reduce flooding in eastern Hidalgo County

A drainage project in northeast Hidalgo County may reduce flooding north of Donna.

Hurricane Hanna hammered rural neighborhoods in Precinct 1, which covers the eastern part of Hidalgo County.

Francisco Solis said the storm ripped roofs off homes and flooded the area. His neighbor, Fernando Acevedo, witnessed similar damage.

Hidalgo County is working on a major project to improve drainage in the area. It will help move water to the Laguna Madre after storms.

"We have a system that is really stressed," said Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

In the meantime, though, Precinct 1 is working to help as many people as quickly as possible.

Crews are driving through the precinct in trucks, sucking up water from flooded areas.

"We have extraction trucks all over the precinct," Fuentes said.

