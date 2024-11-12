Driscoll Electric Parade added to McAllen's South Pole Illuminated Festival

The city of McAllen announced a new addition to the South Pole Illuminated Festival, presented by H-E-B.

On Monday, city officials announced the Driscoll Electric Parade, which a news release states will bring “an electrifying holiday spirit to the community every Friday through Sunday night at the South Pole Illuminated Festival.”

According to the release, the centerpiece of the parade will be “Trumpitos,” or spinning floats.

“Attendees can expect to be awed by vibrant drumlines, dancers lighting up the night with energetic moves, and a series of glowing floats that glide through the streets,” the news release added. “In keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, the Driscoll Electric Parade will make a special stop at Driscoll Children's Hospital. This visit is planned to bring festive cheer to the young patients and their families, offering them a memorable experience filled with light, joy, and holiday magic.”

The South Pole Illuminated Festival will run from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 29.

Tickets can be purchased online.