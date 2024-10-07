Driver dies after vehicle found overturned in Edinburg canal
A 32-year-old man died on Sunday night after his vehicle crashed into a canal, according to a news release.
Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash that killed Carlos Talamantes III, the news release from the city of Edinburg stated.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 2300 block of W. Sprague St. Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. where they found a vehicle “overturned in a canal,” according to a previous news release.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man in critical condition after overturned vehicle crash in Edinburg
A female passenger was rescued from the vehicle, but the driver, now identified as Talamantes, was unresponsive.
On Monday, authorities said Talamantas died from his injuries sustained in the accident.
“Preliminary findings suggesting alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” the news release stated. “This serves as another reminder from the Edinburg Police Department: Make a plan. Get a designated driver or use a ride-share option. Don’t drink and drive.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
