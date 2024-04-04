Driver in fatal San Juan road rage crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

A 40-year-old man was arraigned on an intoxication manslaughter charge Thursday afternoon in connection with a fatal crash, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Carlos Manuel Garcia was identified as the driver who was hospitalized in critical condition following a March 26 crash that killed one man.

Garcia was arraigned virtually and will be transported from the hospital to the county jail, Sifuentes added.

The crash happened at the 400 block of State Highway 495 on March 26.

The driver of an SUV — identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan — was found dead at the scene, according to Sifuentes. Garcia was the driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized in critical condition.

Roberto Victor Sotullo was previously identified as a third driver involved in the crash and was charged with collision involving death.

According to a criminal complaint, Sotullo claimed he was being chased by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado — now identified as Garcia — and was traveling at speeds of up to 109 miles per hour prior to the crash.

Sotullo told police he saw the crash happen and “was relieved and went home” without staying at the scene or calling authorities, the complaint states.

Garcia is wheelchair bound following the crash, Sifuentes added. His bond was set at $75,000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.