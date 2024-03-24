Drone at work: Utility using machines to build power lines
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Minnesota utility that serves customers in eight states is using drones for the first time to help build a transmission line.
A machine owned and operated by North Dakota-based SkySkopes is stringing lines on a 5-mile Xcel Energy line meant to improve reliability in the Fargo area. The drone installs the lines by pulling a specialized rope through pulleys that is then attached to wires that will transmit electricity.
Xcel officials say drones will save time and money while increasing safety and reducing the environmental impact from heavy equipment.
The drone installed lines on six towers Wednesday, a process that took less than half an hour despite windy conditions.
Xcel provides energy to customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV expanding cancer research with $6 million grant
-
DPS seeking driver involved in fatal San Carlos hit-and-run crash
-
Brownsville veteran receives new home following devastating fire
-
Dogs rescued from Brownsville home nearly ready for adoption
-
Bariatric surgery patients to share their story during South Texas Health System...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
-
Golden Boot Galvan
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family