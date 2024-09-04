Drop in revenue reported in Cameron County parks

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department reported a drop in revenue.

Department Director Joe Vega told Channel 5 News they’re down nearly $465,000 in the third quarter compared to what they collected in the previous quarter.

Vega said a number of factors contributed to the drop.

Beach accessed were closed for nearly a week in June due to Tropical Storm Albert, and Adolph Thomae Park was temporarily closed in April for improvements.

“It affected our revenues, but also at the same token we made improvements, significant improvements, to that park. Hopefully next year, you're going to see an increase in revenues,” Vega said. “Of course, you have to be concerned when your revenues are down, but we just to have to monitor everything very carefully."