Due to high demand, Food Bank RGV limits visits for households

PHARR – Cars are lined up at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley as people turn to local resources to help feed their families. Some are bring turned away.

Due to the rise in demand, families will only be allowed to visit the food bank once every 30 days. Pick up is every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until capacity is reached. Emergency pantry services for seniors 60 and older are on Thursdays at the same time.

For information on the food bank’s distribution services, visit its Facebook page, Food Bank RGV Inc.

