E-waste recycling event held at SPI

Residents at South Padre Island were able to drop off their electronic waste, or e-waste, at a recycling event held Saturday, April 24.

Residents were able to drop off any kind of electronic device that can't be thrown out in an average trash can such as laptops, batteries, printers, tv's and cell phones.

Although the event focused on e-waste, SPI city councilman Ken Medders said keeping the beach clean of all kinds of trash is important for the environment.

"It's your home, it's your beach,” Medders said. “It belongs to the people of the state of Texas, the county of Cameron, the city of South Padre Island. Treat it as you would your homestead. In other words, you bring your plastic bag, put the trash in it."

Members of the public can call the city's environmental health services department at 761-8123 for more information on how to properly dispose of e-waste.