Early voting turnout low in Cameron County

Early voting numbers for Cameron County are in, but they show the turnout is low this year.

In Brownsville, there are four city commission seats, including the mayor's.

More than 7,600 people have cast a ballot across 12 different election areas. The turnout, compared to 2019, is slightly down by more than 1,000 people.

"Our Monday was about 30% lower than what we would have expected for an election like this, where you have a mayor and some commissioners on the ballot," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "But we're hopeful by the end of the week, the trend will move back up."

There is still time to go out and vote. Early voting is happening through Tuesday, and Election day is Saturday, May 6.