Edcouch city council votes to fire indicted city manager

Víctor Hugo de la Cruz. File photo

The Edcouch city council voted Tuesday to terminate the employment of their city manager during a special meeting.

The termination of Víctor Hugo de la Cruz comes over two weeks after his arrest on federal bribery charges.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, De la Cruz was suspended with pay. He and Edcouch Mayor Pre-Tem René Flores were arrested on Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a kickback scheme. They’re currently out on bond.

Edcouch City Attorney Roel Gutiérrez said De la Cruz's duties will be "assumed by the city secretary."

Flores remains on the Edcouch city council, and he was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

Flores and De la Cruz have a pre-trial hearing set for November.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.