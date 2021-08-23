Edcouch-Elsa ISD among several districts challenging mask ban

About 20 school districts across the Valley are gearing up for their first day of school on Monday.

While students return to the classroom, some superintendents will be in court to move forward in a lawsuit against Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

Last week, the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District school board voted to change the student dress code to include masks.

RELATED: Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds face masks to student dress code

"The board also annually reviews that dress code and we ensure that it's in accordance any current legislation any situation such as the current pandemic," said Superintendent Dr. Gregory Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the decision was a crucial move to protect students. And it's one of the reasons why he and several other leaders from school districts across the state are suing the governor for mandating Executive Order GA-38 in public schools.

That executive order forcing governmental entities to make mask wearing optional instead of mandatory.

"We are looking for the relief from the temporary injunction which has the effect of us not needing to comply with the GA-38 executive order," R odriguez said.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday during the district's first day of school.

"We want to be with our students on the first day of school and we expect to be participating remotely," Rodriguez said.