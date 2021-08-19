Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds face masks to student dress code
The Edcouch-Elsa School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of face masks to the district’s dress code.
The addition was made as part of the approval of the 2021-2022 student handbook that outlines the district dress code, a news release from the district stated.
The district reserves the right to require face masks as part of the expected standards of dress, the release stated.
RELATED: More Texas school districts sue the governor over mask-mandate ban
“By adding this requirement to our dress code we will be able to ensure that our students and staff are protected against the spread of COVID-19,” school board President Chris Morales said in a statement.
The board intends to review the dress code and mask requirements if changes are needed, the release stated.
