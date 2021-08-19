Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds face masks to student dress code

The Edcouch-Elsa School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of face masks to the district’s dress code.

The addition was made as part of the approval of the 2021-2022 student handbook that outlines the district dress code, a news release from the district stated.

The district reserves the right to require face masks as part of the expected standards of dress, the release stated.

“By adding this requirement to our dress code we will be able to ensure that our students and staff are protected against the spread of COVID-19,” school board President Chris Morales said in a statement.

The board intends to review the dress code and mask requirements if changes are needed, the release stated.