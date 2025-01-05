Edinburg CISD employee charged with harassment

Jesus Ramon Mata

An Edinburg CISD employee was charged with harassment after turning himself in to the Edinburg Police Department following a months-long investigation, according to a spokesperson with the city.

Jesus Ramon Mata, 55, was arraigned on Sunday and released that same day on a $10,000 bond.

According to city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, Mata’s arrest is tied to an investigation that began in August 2024, when an unnamed individual reported receiving "harassing" text messages in a group chat with other Edinburg CISD employees.

“Texts were sent using a spoof phone number created through a mobile device app to conceal the sender’s true identity,” Lerma said.

When reached for comment, Edinburg CISD spokesperson Lisa Ayala said the district does not comment on active criminal investigations or personnel matters.

Mata's employment status with the district wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.