Edinburg CISD staff members hospitalized following school bus crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

Three Edinburg CISD staff members were hospitalized Tuesday following a school bus crash, according to district spokeswoman Lisa Ayala.

No students were in the bus when the crash happened, Ayala said.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 3 p.m. on McColl and Rogers roads between the school bus and another vehicle, Ayala added.

The staff members, identified as the bus driver and two bus monitors, were hospitalized for evaluation.

The Edinburg Police Department and the Edinburg CISD Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.