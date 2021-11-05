Edinburg CISD to hold COVID-19 clinics at elementary schools to vaccinate kids 5-11

A rotating series of clinics aimed at getting 5 to 11-year-olds the COVID-19 vaccine kicks off in Edinburg Friday morning.

The district plans to hold several clinics during the next two weeks at various schools. On Friday, students at Freddy Gonzalez, Cavazos, Trevino and Ramirez Elementary will start getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This clinic will be traveling to different Edinburg elementary schools until Nov. 17 in an effort to get as many of their students vaccinated as possible.

"We figured that we have 15,000 eligible and should get over 50 percent that we've heard from their parents that they want to get their child vaccinated," said Assistant Superintendent for support services Dr. Anthony Garza.

The district received more than 8,000 doses of the vaccine on Thursday, and district officials are hoping to administer 200 to 300 per school. It’s something that one healthcare worker says she’s been anticipating.

"I have been waiting for this day for 5 to 11-year-olds, just to get them vaccinated is great," said Edinburg CISD nurse Elaine Sarabia. “We hope to cover them with this covid virus and make sure that they’re safe during the holidays.”

Keep in mind that parents must be present with their child in order to have them vaccinated.