Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year

The Edinburg Fire Department wants to remind the community that popping fireworks is not allowed in most Rio Grande Valley cities.

They also want everyone to be careful on choosing where to light them.

The Valley is experiencing dry conditions, which can help spark a grass fire.

"We also recommend that you don't pop them in areas where they're heavily populated or in areas that perhaps have grasslands," Edinburg Fire Department Lieutenant Rolando Reyes said.

The fire department also advises keeping a water source nearby while popping fireworks and call 911 in case of a fire.