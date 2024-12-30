Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year
The Edinburg Fire Department wants to remind the community that popping fireworks is not allowed in most Rio Grande Valley cities.
They also want everyone to be careful on choosing where to light them.
The Valley is experiencing dry conditions, which can help spark a grass fire.
"We also recommend that you don't pop them in areas where they're heavily populated or in areas that perhaps have grasslands," Edinburg Fire Department Lieutenant Rolando Reyes said.
The fire department also advises keeping a water source nearby while popping fireworks and call 911 in case of a fire.
More News
News Video
-
Fire completely destroys home near Alton before New Year
-
Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year
-
Preparations underway for Pharr's New Year's Eve Ball Drop event
-
Border Patrol agents arrest teen accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville
-
Mother accused of abducting daughter from South Padre Island arraigned, charged
Sports Video
-
VAQUEROS VS LONGHORNS
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator