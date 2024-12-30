x

Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year

Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year
3 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 6:08 PM December 30, 2024 in News - Local

The Edinburg Fire Department wants to remind the community that popping fireworks is not allowed in most Rio Grande Valley cities.

They also want everyone to be careful on choosing where to light them.

The Valley is experiencing dry conditions, which can help spark a grass fire.

"We also recommend that you don't pop them in areas where they're heavily populated or in areas that perhaps have grasslands," Edinburg Fire Department Lieutenant Rolando Reyes said.

The fire department also advises keeping a water source nearby while popping fireworks and call 911 in case of a fire.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days