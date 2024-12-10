Edinburg Fire Department purchases new thermal imaging cameras

The Edinburg Fire Department purchased six new thermal imaging cameras they say will help them continue to protect lives and property, according to a news release.

The cameras were purchased in November through a $28,575 award from the Homeland Security Grant Program, according to the release.

Thermal imaging cameras are essential for modern firefighting and rescue operations as they allow firefighters to detect overheating and circuit overloads in electrical and mechanical systems. According to the release, the cameras will also be used to identify hidden heat sources during structure fires, and conduct more efficient search and rescue operations.

“We are always seeking ways to enhance our services and keep our community safe,” Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said in the news release. “These thermal imaging cameras provide a major upgrade to our department, allowing us to respond more quickly and effectively in emergency situations.”