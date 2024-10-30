Edinburg Fire Department receives new brush fire truck

Firefighters in Edinburg have a new piece of equipment to help put out fires thanks to a grant given to border cities by the state.

Edinburg fire officials say brush fires during the fall and winter months are more common than we think, and adding a new truck to their fleet is helping them be better equipped and prepared.

It took the city of Edinburg two years to receive the brush fire truck.

A grant from the Texas Governor's Office paid for the majority of the $100,000 truck, and a smaller portion was paid by the city.

The truck can carry up to 400 gallons of water and can drive through grass and dirt roads, making it easier to put out brush fires in rural areas across Hidalgo County.

Grass fire season is year round in Texas, and the risk is higher during the winter and summer months.

In the winter, cold fronts bring dry air which increases the intensity of wildfires and in the summer, high heat and drought conditions are the main causes.

Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza says they are ready to spring into action to fight any fires.

"We are anticipating we are going to have a pretty busy grass fire season again. Once we start getting through those small freezes. With the small cold fronts coming in and burning like we do every year, this truck will help us extremely in putting those fires out," Garza said.

The chief says one of the largest causes for grass or wildfires is people burning brush or trash on their property. He recommends keeping a close eye on the weather conditions before you burn.

Officials say you can be fined or even be found liable if someone's property gets damaged, so make sure to always burn with caution.