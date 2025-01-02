Edinburg lane reopens following broken glass cleanup

The Texas Department of Transportation reopened a lane that was closed Thursday on the U.S. 281 Frontage Road due to shattered glass on the roadway.

The city of Edinburg posted on social media that a truck transporting glass lost its load. No injuries were reported.

A TxDOT news release said the northbound right lane of U.S. 281 Frontage Road at FM 2812 in Edinburg was closed as crews cleared the area.

The lane reopened at 9:11 p.m. Thursday.