Edinburg man arrested in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

Kevin Alfredo Gonzalez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A 19-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly 2024 motorcycle crash.

Hidalgo County jail records show Kevin Alfredo Gonzalez is being held without bond on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

The indictment against Gonzalez links him to the death of Isaiah Angelo Torres.

According to previous reports, Torres died following a Jan. 12, 2024 crash involving a motorcycle he was driving, and a Chrevrolet Cruze vehicle.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Chrevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on La Homa Road near West Mile 4 Road north of Palmview when it collided with the motorcycle driven by Torres as the car attempted to make an “unsafe” turn.

The indictment against Gonzalez identifies him as the driver who caused the death of Torres “while operating a motor vehicle, turning from an improper lane, onto a private driveway, failing to yield the right of way, turning when unsafe, and failing to keep proper lookout for traffic,” and causing the crash.

Court records show Gonzalez is set to be arraigned on Monday, June 9.