Edinburg man arrested in connection with fatal motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly 2024 motorcycle crash.
Hidalgo County jail records show Kevin Alfredo Gonzalez is being held without bond on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.
The indictment against Gonzalez links him to the death of Isaiah Angelo Torres.
According to previous reports, Torres died following a Jan. 12, 2024 crash involving a motorcycle he was driving, and a Chrevrolet Cruze vehicle.
According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Chrevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on La Homa Road near West Mile 4 Road north of Palmview when it collided with the motorcycle driven by Torres as the car attempted to make an “unsafe” turn.
The indictment against Gonzalez identifies him as the driver who caused the death of Torres “while operating a motor vehicle, turning from an improper lane, onto a private driveway, failing to yield the right of way, turning when unsafe, and failing to keep proper lookout for traffic,” and causing the crash.
Court records show Gonzalez is set to be arraigned on Monday, June 9.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City to start fining big rig drivers parking in residential...
-
'We have an obligation:' Cameron County sheriff reacts to bill requiring Texas...
-
16 arrests made following discovery of suspected stash house in Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Los Fresnos High School student gets internship with...
-
Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
-
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...