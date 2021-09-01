Edinburg Man Arrested in Crystal Meth Bust

WESLACO - An Edinburg man is behind bars in Central Texas after being caught with more than $1 million worth of crystal meth.

Twenty-one-year-old Francisco Luna is charged with distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and failure to maintain lane of travel.

He was pulled over in Williamson County after he changed lanes without a turn signal. A police dog found 20 rolls of shrink wrap with crystal methamphetamine hidden in each tube.

According to authorities, the street value of the narcotics is estimated to be $1.2 million.

Luna is being held on an $800,000 bond.