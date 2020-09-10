Edinburg Man Facing Human Smuggling Charges

EDINBURG – An Edinburg man is now facing charges after a traffic stop turned into a human smuggling arrest.

The Department of Public Safety said 22-year-old Jonathan Guzman was driving north on US 281 near FM 1017 when a trooper pulled him over on Sunday.

The state trooper found two people hiding inside the van. One was hiding under some items in the back seat while the other hid within a storage compartment behind the driver’s seat.

Guzman is now facing human smuggling charges.

The two people were turned over to Border Patrol.