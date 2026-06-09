Edinburg man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl

Daniel Guzman Flores. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

An Edinburg man faces up to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.

Daniel Guzman Flores pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in the Feb. 23, 2021, drive-by shooting that killed Yvon Adele Medeles.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Medeles was watching TV in a bedroom of her house on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue near Mission when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly.

READ MORE: Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out

"Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News stated.

Flores was among four men arrested in connection with the death.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Torribio “Terry” Palacios said Flores also pleaded guilty to the murder charge with an enhancement, increasing the range of punishment to 15 and 99 years.

Marco Antonio Chairez, William Garcia, and Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez were also arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Garcia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted on murder and capital murder charges in December 2024.

Chairez was sentenced to 50 years in prison in April 2023 after taking a plea deal. Olaguez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and testified against Garcia during the trial.

Sentencing for Flores is set for Aug. 6, 2026