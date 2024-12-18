Mission man sentenced in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl

A 33-year-old Mission man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the fatal February 2021 shooting of a 6-year-old girl, according to a news release.

William Garcia was found guilty of charges of murder and capital murder in the death of Yvon Adele Medeles, according to a Tuesday news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Two other men have also been sentenced in connection with the death, and a third man is set to face jurors in February 2025, the news release added.

As previously reported, Garcia was arrested following the February 23, 2021, shooting that happened on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue near Mission.

“Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News stated.

Medeles was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly

Marco Antonio Chairez, Daniel Guzman Flores and Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez were also arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Chairez was sentenced to 50 years in prison in April 2023 after taking a plea deal. Olaguez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and testified against Garcia during the trial, according to the news release.

Flores’ trial is currently set to begin on Feb. 10, 2025.

“Although the jury’s verdict does not bring back the loss of innocent life, it does bring justice to the suffering family and our community,” Palacios stated in the news release.