Edinburg man recalls the moment he helped save a newborn baby

"Um, my baby is not breathing. Can you help my baby?"

A doorbell camera in Edinburg caught the moment a neighbor helped save a seven-day old baby girl when she suddenly stopped breathing.

The mother of the newborn ran to her neighbor's home for help.

"I had just gotten home from work, and I was in my living room and my doorbell rang," City of Edinburg Public Works Assistant Director Larry Ayala said.

Behind the door was Monica Rivera holding her baby that had suddenly stopped breathing. Ayala says he didn't hesitate, he performed CPR on the baby girl while mom called 911.

"After a few compressions, I realized she had a little bit of foam coming out of her mouth, so immediately thought she might be choking," Ayala said.

Once the baby started breathing, Ayala says he was overcome with relief. After that experience, he is encouraging everyone who can to get CPR certified.

"When the opportunity is there to take courses for CPR and first aid, I would strongly recommend and urge people to take these courses," Ayala said.