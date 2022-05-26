Edinburg man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child
An Edinburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on a charge of sexually abusing a child.
Jorge Moreno was sentenced Wednesday after a weeklong trial.
Moreno was arrested on August 30, 2018 by the McAllen Police Department for sexually abusing an extended family member, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.
The victim was between the ages of eight and 10 when the abuse happened.
The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Hernandez; with assistance by the McAllen Police Department; Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties; and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
More News
News Video
-
Valley native Charlie Clark creates movie - Green Ghost
-
Democratic nomination for District 15 still undecided
-
Valley parent concerned about sending kids to school following Uvalde shooting
-
Pharr residents gather to show support for Uvalde
-
Uvalde community grieving after deadly school shooting