Edinburg man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on a charge of sexually abusing a child.

Jorge Moreno was sentenced Wednesday after a weeklong trial.

Moreno was arrested on August 30, 2018 by the McAllen Police Department for sexually abusing an extended family member, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The victim was between the ages of eight and 10 when the abuse happened.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Hernandez; with assistance by the McAllen Police Department; Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties; and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.