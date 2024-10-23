Edinburg man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges

An Edinburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to Hamdani, 21-year-old Lazaro Segundo Vazquez pleaded guilty on May 15, 2023, after he admitted to receiving over 1,800 images and video files containing child sexual abuse material.

Vazquez has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison, and he must pay $3,000 in restitution to three victims. He will also serve 10 years on supervised release following his prison term, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said Vazquez will have to comply with other requirements that are designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

An alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to an Edinburg residence that appeared to be uploading child pornography to a Google account. The investigation revealed Vazquez received images and videos containing "child sexual abuse material" through a third-party messaging app on his cell phone, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said Vazquez admitted to receiving the material that included videos and images of prepubescent children and toddlers. The material showed children engaged in sexual acts with adults and other children. Vazquez then uploaded several images to a Google account.

Vazquez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.